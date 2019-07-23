South Africa

Family perishes in Meyerton fire

23 July 2019 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE
A family perished in this blaze in Meyerton.
Image: Meyerton Fire Department

A six-month-old baby is among the five people who died on Monday night, when a fire broke out in their home on Lynx Street in Meyerton.

ER24 paramedics on Tuesday said they were called to the scene by the Midvaal Fire Services, arriving shortly after 9pm.

"On arrival, medics found the house engulfed in flames. Fire services battled the blaze for some time," said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Three patients were retrieved from within the house while it was still alight, two more were found after the fire had been extinguished.

"Unfortunately, paramedics found that the two adults and three children, including a six-month-old, had succumbed to their numerous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

