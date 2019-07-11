Gauteng mother allegedly kills three children, torches home, turns gun on herself

A Brakpan mother allegedly shot dead her three children and then turned the gun on herself.

Police said they responded to a fire at a house at Sallies village on Wednesday, where they found the woman and her children with bullet wounds.

“The owner of the house managed to extinguish the fire and tried to check for his family. He found his wife with their three children in the living room with the bullet wounds of a 9mm pistol, which was lying on the floor next to his wife,” police said in a statement.

The firearm, they said, belonged to the woman’s husband.

The woman was 40 years old and the children were aged 10, 17 and 19.

Police are investigating the incident.