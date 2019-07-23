South Africa

WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare'

23 July 2019 - 11:37 By Suthentira Govender
An unknown man wades to shore after driving his car into ocean along the KZN south coast on Monday
An unknown man wades to shore after driving his car into ocean along the KZN south coast on Monday
Image: Brenda Johnson

It was an ordinary Monday at Shelley Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, until a man drove his car into the ocean.

Beachgoers were left gobsmacked when the unknown man sped into the sea as part of a dare by a friend.

Closed-circuit television footage from the Shelley Beach ski-boat club captured the unknown man - believed to be from the Free State - driving a green Golf at high speed into the ocean.

Brenda Johnson, a secretary at the ski-boat club who witnessed the daring act, said the man had attracted a large crowd around 1pm.

"He just drove straight into the ocean," she said.

"Initially I heard it was a suicide attempt, later it was established that the man was dared by a friend to drive his car into the sea.

"He walked out unhurt. It wasn't very deep but the waves were much more powerful than his Golf."

Johnson said paramedics and police arrived on the scene. The car was towed out of the ocean by a local tow-truck company as the man did a disappearing act.

"The police impounded the vehicle because there was no licence disc on it. We have no idea who the man is. All we know that he is from the Free State.

"He just walked off like nothing happened," said Johnson.

MORE

Woman drowns after car plunges off KZN bridge

A woman died on Sunday morning after her car plunged off a bridge into a river..
News
2 days ago

Message in a bottle found in Australia 50 years on

An Australian boy who discovered a message in a bottle on a remote beach may have a new penpal after the Englishman who dropped it from an ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Beachgoers help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the U.S. ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. Marc Batchelor 'slain for ton of hot cocaine' News
  3. Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane must pay up in Reserve Bank/Absa matter South Africa
  4. ANC stalwarts hit back at 'morally bankrupt' Jacob Zuma News
  5. Suspect arrested on suspicion of wiping Marc Batchelor's cellphone South Africa

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...
X