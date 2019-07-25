King Goodwill Zwelithini's budget increases slightly to just over R66m

As has been the case in the past, the provincial government would continue to support the royal household in hosting traditional events such as the annual reed dance, the first fruits ceremony (Umkhosi Woselwa), amaganu ceremonies, Umkhosi Womama and the installation of amakhosi.

Zikalala said a revenue-generation plan had been developed for the trust and was expected to be implemented this financial year.

“The plan will take advantage of public-private partnerships as catalysts for revenue generation in the long term,” said Zikalala.

The Zulu monarch, who has often come under fire for his lavish spending, has maintained that he is entitled to the money as it is derived from taxes on his subjects.

The trust was established by former KwaZulu-Natal premier S’bu Ndebele in 2007 in a bid to make the king and royal household self-sustainable and generate its own revenue, like the British royal family.

Early last year‚ it was announced that the trust would be spending R650‚000 on a brand makeover of the Zulu king. The trust said it was planning to hire US-based consulting firm B&C International to handle the rebranding.

During the official opening of the legislature last year, the king lashed out at the trust, saying it had failed and he did not benefit from it.

“I’m not getting paid from the budget of the Royal Household Trust. Maybe some people think I am getting a salary,” he said.

He told Ndebele, who was a guest at the official opening of the legislature: “I’m happy that the person who started the king’s trust is here. I know you meant well, but it did not go according to the way you wanted it to.”