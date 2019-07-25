Poll: Just how cold are you?

Snow, freezing winds and floods continue to hit South Africa - what are you doing to warm up?

Cold fronts hit South Africa and Lesotho this week, bringing plummeting temperatures, gale-force winds and snow. The SA Weather Service warned that disruptive snowfall was expected over the Namakwa southern high ground and western high ground of the Western Cape, with widespread rain across the southern and western half of the country.

Temperatures are expected to be chilly for the rest of the week, as the cold fronts sweep across the country. Yikes!