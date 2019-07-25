South Africa

Poll: Just how cold are you?

25 July 2019 - 06:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Winter is here!
Winter is here!
Image: 123RF/Peter Bernik

Snow, freezing winds and floods continue to hit South Africa - what are you doing to warm up?

Cold fronts hit South Africa and Lesotho this week, bringing plummeting temperatures, gale-force winds and snow. The SA Weather Service warned that disruptive snowfall was expected over the Namakwa southern high ground and western high ground of the Western Cape, with widespread rain across the southern and western half of the country.

Temperatures are expected to be chilly for the rest of the week, as the cold fronts sweep across the country. Yikes!

WATCH | Snowy Sutherland brings icy conditions to parts of SA

It was a chilly start to the morning for residents of Sutherland in the Northern Cape after snowfalls on Tuesday and throughout the evening.
News
1 day ago

Facing the cold winter weather is not the most motivating way to start your mornings, but we want to know how you are beating the chill.

Take our poll and let us just how cold are you.

MORE

WATCH | 'Jesus, please protect my family - a storm just hit our house'

"Jesus please protect my family. A storm just hit our house. I am not even there...." These were the words of Afrikaans singer Louis Geldenhuys after ...
News
22 hours ago

Brrr! Snow, gale-force winds, flooding... it's all happening in the next two days

Cold fronts are set to hit SA and Lesotho, bringing plummeting temperatures, gale-force winds and possibly snow from Tuesday to Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  2. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  5. Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X