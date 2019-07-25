Raging fires hit upmarket KZN south coast estate

A plush estate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast was hit by wind-driven fires on Wednesday, but the blazes had subsided by later in the evening.

Michael Wright wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that there were fires at San Lameer Estate, coming in from Trafalgar, exacerbated by wind.

“It jumped the lagoon around lunchtime and is heading north through the dune forest section … Some Trafalgar homes have apparently already been burnt and it is unsure whether any San Lameer homes have or are being affected. Residents and visitors are evacuating their villas, packing sentimental stuff in their cars and heading to a safe area," he wrote.