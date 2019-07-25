Raging fires hit upmarket KZN south coast estate
A plush estate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast was hit by wind-driven fires on Wednesday, but the blazes had subsided by later in the evening.
Michael Wright wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that there were fires at San Lameer Estate, coming in from Trafalgar, exacerbated by wind.
“It jumped the lagoon around lunchtime and is heading north through the dune forest section … Some Trafalgar homes have apparently already been burnt and it is unsure whether any San Lameer homes have or are being affected. Residents and visitors are evacuating their villas, packing sentimental stuff in their cars and heading to a safe area," he wrote.
🔥 San Lameer and Trafalgar 🔥 A very serious fire is currently burning through San Lameer Estate from the southern...Posted by Michael Wright on Wednesday, 24 July 2019
Wright told TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening that he received the information from his parents, who live in the area.
“All is fine currently. The wind has died down presently. All helpers and firefighters are being fed by the hotel and will be on alert all night," he said.
Ohh my Gosh guys it's getting worse # Sanlameer estatePosted by Busie Van Der Xander on Wednesday, 24 July 2019
San Lameer Estate marketing manager Jolanda Cloete told TimesLIVE they would only know the full extent of the damage on Thursday.
Ray Nkonyeni local municipality spokesperson Simon April warned residents against starting open fires as the “windy season is upon us”.
“J Our emergency control centre has been inundated with calls to attend to open veld fires, which had the potential of destroying properties," he said.