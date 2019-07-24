WATCH | 'Jesus, please protect my family - a storm just hit our house'

"Jesus please protect my family. A storm just hit our house. I am not even there ... "

These were the words of Afrikaans singer Louis Geldenhuys after seeing video footage of his home being pummelled by a cold front in Cape Town.

The city was lashed by heavy rain and buffeted by fierce gusts of wind – knocking out power temporarily in some areas, uprooting trees and causing flood damage to at least 3,000 homes and roads across the metro on Tuesday.

Plummeting temperatures left many people living in informal settlements vulnerable and cold.

The singer, who was on tour in Pretoria promoting an album and music video, took to Facebook and said: "Jesus please protect my family. A storm just hit our house. I am not even there ... "

His family was at home when the storm hit, tearing out glass windows in an outdoor area and blowing away outside furniture.

"Louis, our entire f****n roof is gone," a woman is heard saying in a version of the clip with audio.

A second woman is heard saying: "Oh donner the roof blew away. Oh f**k there goes the windows, oh there goes the benches. You can't go outside, you will be blown away."