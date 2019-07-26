South Africa

Home affairs portfolio committee joins Twitter & Mzansi is ready with issues

26 July 2019 - 07:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The account will assist in providing first-hand information about customers' experiences at home affairs offices.
Image: Alaister Russell

The portfolio committee on home affairs has launched a Twitter account in an effort to "strengthen its oversight work".

Chairperson of the committee, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said since coming into office he had received an influx of complaints regarding the department’s poor performance and service to members of the public.

In a statement, he said the Twitter account will bridge the communication gap between the committee and those requiring services from the department.

"If we are to enhance service delivery to the required standards, we must be willing to adapt to changes in the environment in which we operate.

"Social media presents an opportunity for instantaneous communication with the public and will assist in providing first-hand information about their daily experiences at home affairs offices," he said.

Bongo said the committee intended to use issues raised on the social media platform as a basis for its oversight of the department, which  will be required, from time to time, to respond directly to concerns raised on the platform.

"But people must also realise that oversight does not only mean highlighting the negatives, it should also highlight those departmental systems that are working, to enable the department to replicate positives across its system and improve service delivery," he said.

The account, @PConHomeAffairs, has already been flooded with calls for assistance on issues such as ID and birth certificate applications.

Here is a snapshot: 

