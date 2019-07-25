Protests affected Alex schools 'big time', Lesufi tells inquiry

Lesufi said the department, with the help of private organisations, organised tutoring and extra classes over the weekend to cover the learning material.

“But in education, when you miss it, you miss it … you become disorganised and we have to get the learners back in rhythm. With a lot of disruptions in between, you can imagine what it does to the whole education system,” Lesufi told the panel.

He said criminalising disruptions of schooling would be helpful to the department and to learners.

He urged communities to “fight their battles” but leave learners out of it. Allowing learners to continue with schooling was an investment in the country’s future, said Lesufi.

One of the senior legal officers on the panel, Princess Ka-Siboto, said departments that had presented at the inquiry said there was a problem with high numbers of undocumented foreign nationals living in Alexandra, which means there were undocumented learners in schools as well.

Ka-Siboto asked Lesufi: “Has there been any interaction between the department and DHA [Department of Home Affairs] around what the statistics are and … how those learners will be catered for?”

Lefusi said, “[The department] is a victim of this more than anyone else. When national government allocates funds to us, they allocate on the basis of South Africans … so it’s affecting our pockets.”