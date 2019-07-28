South Africa

Multi-agency rescue required after hiker trips on Magaliesburg Ridge

28 July 2019 - 11:54 By TimesLIVE
Difficult terrain required mountain rescue members and a helicopter EMS team to help a hiker at the weekend.
Image: Netcare911

Difficult terrain required an airlift and the help of multiple agencies to rescue a woman hiker in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon.

The 43-year-old hiker tripped, sustaining a fracture and dislocation in the process.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said their crew were alerted at 2.15pm to the emergency on the Magaliesburg Ridge near Hartbeespoort.

"Due to the nature of the terrain accessibility was limited," he explained.

"The Netcare 1 Specialised Helicopter Air Ambulance crew, metro and Mountain Search and Rescue attended to her. After reaching her for an initial assessment, they had to move her onto the top of the ridge, where the helicopter was able to safely land."

She was subsequently transported to a medical facility in Johannesburg for further treatment.

