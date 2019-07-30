South Africa

Burst water pipe floods trench, killing worker in Eastern Cape

30 July 2019 - 09:57 By GARETH WILSON
One of the workers repairing a water pipe died after the pipe burst, flooding a trench in Despatch.
One of the workers repairing a water pipe died after the pipe burst, flooding a trench in Despatch.
Image: 123RF/ Barbara Reddoch

A man was killed while another three managed to escape when the water pipe they were fixing burst and caused the trench to fill, with one of the workers stuck inside.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Despatch at midday on Monday.

According to officials, the four men, working for a municipal contractor, were fixing the water pipe when it burst and the trench filled with water.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the four workers were fixing a leaking water pipe in an open field between the Transnet building and Cuyler Manor Road.

“The pipe then suddenly burst which resulted in a lot of water flowing into the hole. Three workers managed to get out of the hole,” she said.

Three construction workers killed after trench collapses in Cape Town

Emergency services worked into the night to recover the bodies of three construction workers who died after a trench collapsed on them in Cape Town.
News
3 weeks ago

By 1.45pm the body of the fourth man was recovered in the trench.

Swart said the man’s name was being withheld until the next-of-kin had been notified.

According to Swart, the company is contracted to the municipality.

She said while it is believed that the man drowned, a postmortem would be conducted.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: "If it is true, the news is both shocking and devastating.

"The municipality will institute an investigation into the matter. After that investigation an informed comment will be made."

An inquest case is being investigated.

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Water sector needs urgent attention to avoid collapse, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Lindiwe Sisulu, tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up the department of human settlements, water and sanitation, says SA’s water sector ...
Politics
1 week ago

'It's a ticking time bomb': Joburg road closed as zama-zamas cause extensive damage

A road in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, has been closed after it was destroyed by illegal miners, known as zama-zamas.
News
2 weeks ago

Lagos battles Atlantic erosion caused by building new suburb

Sprawled around a lagoon, Nigeria's frenetic economic capital faces a threat from the Atlantic on its doorstep.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X