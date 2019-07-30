Burst water pipe floods trench, killing worker in Eastern Cape

A man was killed while another three managed to escape when the water pipe they were fixing burst and caused the trench to fill, with one of the workers stuck inside.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Despatch at midday on Monday.

According to officials, the four men, working for a municipal contractor, were fixing the water pipe when it burst and the trench filled with water.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the four workers were fixing a leaking water pipe in an open field between the Transnet building and Cuyler Manor Road.

“The pipe then suddenly burst which resulted in a lot of water flowing into the hole. Three workers managed to get out of the hole,” she said.