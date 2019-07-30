South Africa

Karma bites bag snatcher who 'did not know' it was full of dagga

30 July 2019 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
A bag snatcher told authorities he was unaware the item he stole contained parcels of dagga.
Image: City of Cape Town

An opportunistic bag snatcher got more than he bargained for when he was apprehended by pursuing officers in Cape Town – who discovered the bag was stuffed with dagga.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers responded to a complaint about people being robbed on Delft Main Road and Olifant Street on Monday.

"On arrival in Olifant Street, the officers observed a male being chased by a female. The officers joined the chase and apprehended him," explained Dyason.

"He was in possession of a white bag which the officers assumed was the property of the female who chased after him. The officers opened the bag and found 10 parcels of dagga.

"The bemused officers turned to the suspect who said he robbed the female of the bag and was unaware of its contents."

It was a case of jumping out of the frying pan into the fire for the bag snatcher who, along with his victim, was promptly detained by police at Delft.

