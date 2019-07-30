Three armed robbers caught with weapons cache in Limpopo
Three suspects who opened fire on police after a business robbery have been arrested with a small weapons cache in Limpopo.
The trio walked into a spaza shop in Jarome village on Thursday, pretending to be customers, and held up the owner at gunpoint, stealing airtime vouchers, a cellphone and cash.
"A few minutes after the robbery, the victim managed to get outside the shop and that’s when he saw a police patrol van and stopped it," police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Tuesday.
Officers tracked the suspects to nearby bushes where they opened fire on the police.
"During the process, one suspect was injured, and the other two managed to evade arrest."
The remaining two suspects were arrested on Monday in Mhinga village.
Police recovered:
- three rifles
- one pistol
- two silencers
- six telescopic sights; and
- ammunition.