Three armed robbers caught with weapons cache in Limpopo

"A few minutes after the robbery, the victim managed to get outside the shop and that’s when he saw a police patrol van and stopped it," police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Tuesday.

Officers tracked the suspects to nearby bushes where they opened fire on the police.

"During the process, one suspect was injured, and the other two managed to evade arrest."

The remaining two suspects were arrested on Monday in Mhinga village.

Police recovered: