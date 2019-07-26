South Africa

WATCH | Man snatches traffic officer's gun at PE garage shop, threatens her

26 July 2019 - 12:57 By Dan Meyer

An Eastern Cape traffic official was disarmed at a fuel station shop in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.

Denel van der Merwe, 29, and her fiancé were standing in a queue waiting to pay when the officer was disarmed and subsequently fled from the man brandishing her weapon.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the robbery on Monday led to a car chase that resulted in a shootout, but no arrest. 

"The suspect fled in a white BMW, but the officer’s fiancé pursued him and a shootout ensued, resulting in the man sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg through the left passenger door of his vehicle," he said.  

"The culprit was then able to escape and no arrests have been made.​"

Beetge said the suspect was armed prior to disarming the officer. 

The officer's fiancé is recovering after medical treatment. 

