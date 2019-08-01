Former Gauteng health finance boss to lead IEC's party funding unit

The Electoral Commission has appointed George Mahlangu as chief executive for party funding.

Mahlangu will report to chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

The IEC says the appointment is a critical step in the ongoing preparations by the commission to implement the Political Party Funding Act as soon as possible.

Mahlangu will oversee the management of the represented political parties’ fund, the establishment of a new multiparty democracy fund and the implementation of a disclosure framework through which political parties and donors must disclose donations above a threshold to the commission.

Mahlangu said he was humbled and excited by the challenge.

“This legislation has been a long time coming and fills a crucial gap in the electoral democracy process by shedding light on the sources and uses of funding by political parties.”

Mahlangu, who started work on Thursday, was described by the IEC as a seasoned financial expert, having served as a CFO in the private and public sectors.

He previously served as CFO at Gauteng’s department of health (2014-2017) and department of local government (2006-2010). Before that, he was CFO at the National Youth Commission (2002-2006).

He was most recently CEO of a transport company.

The IEC added: "He is qualified with both an LLB and a Bcompt (honours) which provide him with an ideal blend of legal and financial knowledge to fill this important new role as head of the new party funding unit."

• The Electoral Commission is currently holding public hearings over two days into the draft regulations for party funding in Cape Town. The hearings follow the publication of draft regulations for comment in March, during which more than 4,300 written submissions were received.