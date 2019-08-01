Hepatitis E in pork products sparks warning to Cape Town consumers

Scientists have warned consumers to thoroughly cook meat from pigs after finding the hepatitis E virus in pork sold in Cape Town.

Hepatitis E causes jaundice, loss of appetite and nausea. In rare cases it can cause acute liver failure, particularly in pregnant women and patients with a comprised immune system.

The virus is usually transmitted through drinking water contaminated with faeces, but scientists who bought 144 food samples from supermarkets and butcheries around Cape Town found it in two liver spreads.

Stephen Korsman, of the National Health Laboratory Service, said the spreads came from two different supermarket chains in 2014. They were among five samples of liver spread tested.