South Africa

Shop owner flees after helping 'millionaire NSFAS student' blow thousands

02 August 2019 - 16:17 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani in court with supporters on Friday.
Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani in court with supporters on Friday.
Image: Malibongwe Dayimani

An East London supermarket owner suspected of colluding with theft accused Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sibongile Mani by selling her over R170,000 worth of prohibited items has fled the province.

Mani went on a spending spree after R14m was mistakenly deposited into her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) account.

This was revealed by Intelimali director Roy Jackson at Mani's theft trial currently under way at the regional court in East London.

Jackson, from Cape Town, said: "Soon after we learnt about the incident in August 2017, we launched a preliminary investigation and arranged a meeting with this merchant because when we looked at the records from the system, Miss Mani spent a huge chunk at the store."

R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received R14m NSFAS payment

Within a few hours after R14m was transferred into the account of student Sibongile Mani, R20,000 had been spent on "prohibited" items.
News
22 hours ago

Jackson said he had, however, "found the doors of the store shut".

"And when we asked neighbouring shops where the store owner was, we were told that he fled to Pretoria," he said.

Jackson said Mani spent R286,108 on alcohol, cigarettes, electrical appliances, bedding, airtime, gift cards, toys and microwaves.

He revealed that shops were identified by WSU and approved by Intelimali to sell to students. He said the store, Discount World in Fleet Street, East London, knew the rules on what goods could be sold to students.

“It appears that Miss Mani had some kind of a relationship with the owner of the store,” he told magistrate Twanett Olivier.

The case continues.

- Daily Dispatch

MORE

NSFAS slammed for TV show: 'Put the money where it is needed'

NSFAS has been criticised for starting a TV show that will focus on higher education and training.
News
2 months ago

R967m allocated to student historical debt, but not everyone is convinced

Indebted students breathed a sigh of relief as the government allocated R967m towards wiping out historical debt, but some have raised questions ...
News
4 months ago

NSFAS 'alarmed' after Mpumalanga students kicked out of residences

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme on Wednesday said it was "concerned and alarmed" that students had been left to find accommodation in ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. R20,000 in 'prohibited' items bought just hours after WSU student received ... South Africa
  2. 'Millionaire' NSFAS student in court after 'spending spree' South Africa
  3. Eight-year-old boy dies in freak accident at school South Africa
  4. MaKhumalo’s co-op was meant to save Nkandla. Now it’s in ruins. Why? South Africa
  5. WATCH | Thugs on the run after McDonald's robbery in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X