Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will earn exactly R0 from the remainder of his contract‚ he revealed at his press conference announcing his resignation in Johannesburg on Friday.

Calculations have been that the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ had they wanted to fire Baxter‚ would have had to pay out around R17m remaining in the three years left on his contract.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul‚ who attended the press conference at Killarney Country Club that was strangely privately called by Baxter‚ was asked if any settlement figure had been negotiated with the coach for him to resign.

“I’ll answer that for Russell. The settlement will be a massive zero‚” Baxter said.