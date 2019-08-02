Soccer

Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero

02 August 2019 - 16:10 By Marc Strydom
Stuart Baxter resigned as Bafana Bafana coach on Friday August 2 2019.
Stuart Baxter resigned as Bafana Bafana coach on Friday August 2 2019.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will earn exactly R0 from the remainder of his contract‚ he revealed at his press conference announcing his resignation in Johannesburg on Friday.

Calculations have been that the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ had they wanted to fire Baxter‚ would have had to pay out around R17m remaining in the three years left on his contract.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul‚ who attended the press conference at Killarney Country Club that was strangely privately called by Baxter‚ was asked if any settlement figure had been negotiated with the coach for him to resign.

“I’ll answer that for Russell. The settlement will be a massive zero‚” Baxter said.

Now that Stuart Baxter is gone‚ who should replace him as Bafana coach?

Friday‚ 2nd of August came with the hot news of Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s resignation‚ which posed the question of who will be next to be ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“This is not about money. It’s never been about money for me. It’s been an honour to coach the national team.

“I’ve been very upset when people have written things like‚ ‘The coach is not doing anything. Look at the PSL coaches and how hard they’re working‚ and the stress they’re under’‚ quoting anything between R12m and now R17m [to pay Baxter out should he be fired].

“It’s obviously the easiest way of upsetting people who are struggling in South Africa. To say that‚ ‘This lazy national coach who earns a fortune … ’

“This has never been about money. And all of those quotes were so far off the mark it was embarrassing.

Baxter lost confidence he could take Bafana forward

Stuart Baxter no longer had confidence that his input would “help forward the project” for Bafana Bafana‚ he said on his resignation as national team ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“Now‚ I’m resigning my role. Therefore‚ if Safa said to me‚ ‘We would like you to stay for two weeks extra or one month extra to help us in a transition’‚ then I would be paid for that.

“But I won’t be paid anything for not doing anything‚ and certainly not for resigning from my job.

“What I’m going to do next‚ I don’t know.”

Paul then confirmed that Baxter would not be paid a settlement figure.

Steve Komphela tipped for Bafana job

Steve Komphela has emerged as a surprise favourite to take over as caretaker-coach for Bafana Bafana following the resignation of Stuart Baxter on ...
Sport
1 hour ago

“The coach has answered your question. So as far as we are concerned‚ we are at that place‚” Safa's acting boss said.

Baxter failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in his second stint with Bafana of just over two years‚ but reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations‚ where South Africa exited in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria.

MORE:

John Comitis gives blessing to Benni McCarthy over Bafana job

Cape Town City boss John Comitis says he will not stand in the way of Benni McCarthy if his club’s coach is offered the Bafana Bafana job.
Sport
1 day ago

Big loss or welcome farewell? Mzansi weighs in on Stuart Baxter resignation

The Bafana Bafana coach is gone. Now what?
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. John Comitis gives blessing to Benni McCarthy over Bafana job Soccer
  2. Embattled Bafana coach Stuart Baxter raises eyebrows after calling private ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | MultiChoice apologises to Kaizer Chiefs after 'boMabena' tweet Soccer
  4. 'I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs – it’s a big institution‚' says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. Shock as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo retires from the game Soccer

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD

Related articles

  1. WATCH | NFD finally gets a sponsorship and televised matches Soccer
  2. Shock as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo retires from the game Soccer
  3. Bafana’s win over Afcon hosts Egypt was a curse‚ says Farouk Khan Soccer
  4. PSL matches face possible SABC blackout Soccer
  5. Moroka Swallows set to announce NFD status Soccer
  6. Pirates coach Sredojevic says Serbian compatriot Nurkovic can make an impact ... Soccer
  7. SportsLIVE Podcast | Scorching Lorch, Hot Herschel & Phumelela Mbande Soccer
  8. Caf Champions League final remains in limbo after CAS decision Soccer
  9. Liverpool teen Elliott 'truly sorry' over video mocking Kane Soccer
  10. Messages pour in for Brilliant Khuzwayo: 'You served with discipline and ... Soccer
X