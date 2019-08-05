South Africa

No, you can’t have an LGBTIQ club, top school tells pupils

05 August 2019 - 08:00 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A KwaZulu-Natal school has banned its pupils from starting an LGBTI group.
Image: AFP PHOTO/Luis ROBAYO

A request by a group of schoolgirls to start a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer/questioning (LGBTIQ) group or Gay-Straight Alliance in their school has made it to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

The motion by DA MPL Heinz de Boer calling for action by the education MEC, comes after the pupils were told they “could not start this type of group”.

