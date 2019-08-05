No, you can’t have an LGBTIQ club, top school tells pupils

A request by a group of schoolgirls to start a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer/questioning (LGBTIQ) group or Gay-Straight Alliance in their school has made it to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

The motion by DA MPL Heinz de Boer calling for action by the education MEC, comes after the pupils were told they “could not start this type of group”.



