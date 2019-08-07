South Africa

KZN cops arrest 265 sex offenders in just one month

07 August 2019 - 14:35 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Police say 39 convictions have already been secured against rapists and other sex offenders in KwaZulu-Natal after they arrested 265 suspects in July alone.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A total of 265 people were arrested for sexual offences in KwaZulu-Natal in July.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said 39 convictions were secured as a result, while other cases are still under investigation and pending in court.

"Three of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, while others were sentenced to a total of 466 years' imprisonment. These accused were convicted for various crimes such as rape, murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, child pornography, child abandonment and robbery," he said.

Zwane said specialised police units would intensify their investigations this month.

"Investigations by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences units in KwaZulu-Natal are yielding positive results. For the month of July, they have managed to secure a number of convictions for crimes directed against women and children," he said.  

"The units will continue to intensify their investigations as we celebrate Women's Month."

