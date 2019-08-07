South Africa

She's coming home - 'Babsie' to be freed from Thai jail

07 August 2019 - 09:06 By JOHN HARVEY
Four years after she was arrested in Bangkok for smuggling cocaine from Brazil to Thailand in her dreadlocks, Makhanda’s Nolubabalo ‘Babsie’ Nobanda, left, enjoyed a visit from her mother Honjiswa Mbewu at Klong Prem prison at the end of 2014.
Image: Supplied

It's official: convicted Makhanda drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda is coming home.

In an early morning phone call to DispatchLIVE on Wednesday, Henk Vanstaen, the Good Samaritan who has been assisting South Africans incarcerated in Thailand, confirmed that Nobanda will be released on August 27.

"From there she will be taken to the prison where she was initially apprehended to be fingerprinted. After this she will be transferred to Bangkok's International Detention Centre."

Vanstaen said it was expected that she would fly back to South Africa about five days later.

Nobanda was sentenced to 30 years in jail after being caught at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport with 650g of cocaine mixed with baking powder in her dreadlocks in 2011.

Her sentence was later halved due to her co-operation with authorities in their investigation.

- DispatchLIVE

