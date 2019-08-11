Police nab 67-year-old man for stabbing man in 70s to death

A 67-year-old man was arrested after he alleged stabbed a 74-year-old man to death in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said the men had just returned from a traditional ceremony on Saturday when a fight broke out.

Manatha said it was believed the man attacked the 74-year-old and stabbed him in his upper body.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

The 67-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The motive for the murder was not known.