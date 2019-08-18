Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash
At least nine people died in a horrific taxi accident in Midrand on Sunday.
Pictures from the scene showed the taxi with most of its roof torn off, as the crumpled wreckage rests against the median of the N1 freeway.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe confirmed on Twitter in the wake of the crash that at least nine people were dead.
Fatal Accident involving a minibus taxi on the N1 south at the Buccleuch I/C. 9 people certified dead. Traffic is is heavy in both directions heading towards the scene. Please excercise extreme caution when approaching. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/R6CgGPjgOJ
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula offered his condolences to the families of those affected by the crash.
"Initial reports indicate that nine people died, while three others – including a five-year-old child – survived," he said in a statement after visiting the crash site.
Investigations into the accident are underway.