South Africa

Nine dead in horror Midrand taxi crash

18 August 2019 - 18:11 By TimesLIVE
At least nine people died in a taxi accident on the N1 freeway in Midrand on Sunday.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

At least nine people died in a horrific taxi accident in Midrand on Sunday.

Pictures from the scene showed the taxi with most of its roof torn off, as the crumpled wreckage rests against the median of the N1 freeway.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe confirmed on Twitter in the wake of the crash that at least nine people were dead.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula offered his condolences to the families of those affected by the crash.

"Initial reports indicate that nine people died, while three others – including a five-year-old child – survived," he said in a statement after visiting the crash site.

Investigations into the accident are underway.

