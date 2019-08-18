South Africa

Pair held after hijacking pizza delivery bike

18 August 2019 - 17:30 By Tankiso Makhetha
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly hijacked a Debonairs delivery motorbike with a toy gun and were later found with empty pizza boxes.

Police spokesman Capt Xoli Mbele said the pair were arrested after they allegedly hijacked a 42-year-old man of his motorbike on Saturday night. The incident took place in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

“The victim was on his way to deliver pizza to customers who ordered them. While stationary at the red robot, two suspects approached him. One of them pointed a firearm at him and they took the motorbike and drove off.

"The [bike's] tracker was activated and police apprehended both suspects. [The] motorbike, toy gun and empty boxes of pizza were recovered,” he said.

Mbele said it was not clear whether the pair hijacked the delivery man with the sole purpose of stealing the pizza from him.

“We don’t know yet but its all under investigation,” he said.

