South Africa

WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media

19 August 2019 - 11:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni

A viral video of dancing school children has proved once again that we are a dancing nation.

The video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows a trio from Kimberley in Northern Cape dancing to Silver Dust's qgom track Bang Bang.

The trio's smooth moves are so dope that even the school shoe brand Toughees was amazed and "sent a DM".

The original video was posted in July last year. It has recently been shared by many social media users, again thrusting it into the spotlight.

According to the Supreme Team 3.0's website - the group's name - the trio has been "performing at all their high school talent shows and even hosting their own shows".

"Supreme team believe in doing what they love, and want to pursue dance and entertainment careers and inspire other youths to follow their passion.

"They will motivate their age groups that drugs and crime is not the solution. Using your passion to make a living is possible," read the website.

Reactions

Here is a snapshot of some reactions to the video:

