WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media

A viral video of dancing school children has proved once again that we are a dancing nation.

The video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows a trio from Kimberley in Northern Cape dancing to Silver Dust's qgom track Bang Bang.

The trio's smooth moves are so dope that even the school shoe brand Toughees was amazed and "sent a DM".

The original video was posted in July last year. It has recently been shared by many social media users, again thrusting it into the spotlight.