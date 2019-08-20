Former SABC interim board members slam SIU report as 'fatally flawed'

Former SABC interim board members reacted with curiosity and dismay to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into a R185m security contract.

The contract - for the provision of security services to the SABC for five years - was awarded during the tenure of the interim board, which was appointed in 2017.

The losing bidder, Mjayeli Security Services, is seeking to have the contract set aside.

An SIU report into this contract said: “The SIU found evidence which indicated that there were irregularities in the procurement of the services from and subsequent awarding of the contract to Mafoko by the interim board … As an accounting authority they failed to act in the best interest of the SABC.”

In its final report, the SIU found that the bid adjudication committee had been irregularly constituted, that there had been financial misconduct, and that the Public Finance Management Act had been contravened.

But the interim board, speaking on Tuesday, said that of all the corruption files they referred to the SIU, their decision to award a R185m contract to Mafoko Security Patrol was the only matter where a recommendation for criminal action was made.