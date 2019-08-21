German tourist falls into ravine at Lisbon Falls in Mpumalanga

A German tourist slipped and fell about 40 metres at Lisbon Falls in Mpumalanga on Wednesday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Martin Jeffrey said the female tourist fell about 40 metres into a ravine.

He said paramedics were not able to get to her by foot and were waiting for rope technicians to get to the scene.

“Currently the tourist is safe and stable. She is able to communicate with us but we are still unsure on the extent of her injuries,” Jeffrey said.

More to follow.