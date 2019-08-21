Suspended KZN prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele dismissed

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele, implicated at the state capture commission for allegedly accepting bribes from Bosasa, has been dismissed.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Nxele’s axing was not related to the allegations before the commission by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi in January this year.

Nxele was fingered by Agrizzi in an alleged plot to "place undue pressure" on former department of correctional services (DCS) national commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007, allegedly accepting bribes of about R57,500 a month from the firm.

"It was an internal disciplinary matter," Nxumalo told TimesLIVE, adding that Nxele had been "duly informed".

"Key at this stage is to ensure that the department continues to execute its functions unhindered," he said, adding that James Smalberger would continue to act as regional commissioner