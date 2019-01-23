KZN prisons boss suspended amid Bosasa bribe claims

KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele - implicated in jarring state capture testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi - has been suspended.

Nxele was fingered by Agrizzi in an alleged plot to "place undue pressure" on former department of correctional services (DCS) national commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007 - allegedly accepting accepting bribes from the firm to the value of about R57,500 a month.

Department of correctional services (DCS) spokesman Logan Maistry told TimesLIVE that Nxele had been placed on “precautionary suspension”.

But he stressed that “the process relating the precautionary suspension [of Nxele] commenced before testimony relating to the DCS before the state capture commission of inquiry.”

He said that it was the “culmination of a process that commenced early January 2019.”

“As this matter relates to an employment relationship, DCS is unable to provide further details,” Maistry added.