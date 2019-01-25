Politics

Angelo Agrizzi's explosive week at the state capture inquiry

25 January 2019 - 14:41 By Odwa Mjo
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi gave explosive testimony at this week's Zondo commission hearings.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi gave explosive testimony at this week's Zondo commission hearings.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

From allegedly bribing correctional services officials, destroying crucial evidence and sourcing information from NPA officials, here are the highlights of Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive week at the Zondo Commission on Inquiry into State Capture.

‘Bribing’ Linda Mti

The former Bosasa COO detailed how the company allegedly bribed senior officials at the department of correctional services to secure lucrative contracts and tenders.

Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid for the construction of luxury homes for former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and the chief financial officer of the department, Patrick Gillingham.

State capture: Bosasa furnished prison boss Linda Mti's house

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company bribed senior officials from the Department of Correctional Services to secure ...
Politics
3 days ago

NPA on Bosasa’s payroll

Agrizzi claimed that NPA heavyweights Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi and Jackie Lephinka (Jiba’s former personal assistant) received monthly pay from Mti. He alleged that Jiba was paid R100,000, Lephinka R20,000 and Mrwebi R10,000.

Angelo Agrizzi: How Bosasa paid NPA insiders to stop corruption prosecution

Senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials were on Bosasa's payroll to bury corruption prosecutions, the state capture inquiry heard on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Head of KZN prisons suspended after being implicated by Agrizzi 

Mnikelwa Nxele has been placed on "precautionary suspension" after Agrizzi alleged that the KZN prisons’ boss received about R57,500 a month from Bosasa.

Nxele was implicated in an alleged plot to put pressure on former  correctional services national commissioner Vernie Petersen in 2007.

KZN prisons boss suspended amid Bosasa bribe claims

KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele - implicated in jarring state capture testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi - has been ...
News
1 day ago

Burning evidence and fake server crashes 

Business Day reported that Agrizzi told the commission that incriminating evidence, including computers and documents, were destroyed after media reports of a Special Investigating Unit investigation into irregular prison tenders.

Agrizzi alleged that upon hearing that Bosasa offices would be raided, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson instructed IT specialists to "fake" a server crash and to destroy documents that may incriminate the company.

Burning evidence and fake server crashes - the incredible Agrizzi testimony continues

5 things to take away from Agrizzi's latest testimony.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Angelo Agrizzi's explosive week at the state capture inquiry Politics
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. Helen Zille orders probe of Bosasa provincial tenders Politics
  4. DA policy head Gwen Ngwenya's exit brings party's policies into question Politics
  5. Millions, mostly young and poor, not interested in registering to vote Politics

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
X