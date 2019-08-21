South Africa

Trio accused of killing Russian tourist abandon bail applications

21 August 2019 - 11:24 By ARON HYMAN
Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death on July 27 2019 just off Chapman's Peak Drive on Table Mountain.
Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death on July 27 2019 just off Chapman's Peak Drive on Table Mountain.
Image: Facebook/Ivan Ivanov

Three men accused of murdering Russian tourist Ivan Ivanov in Cape Town abandoned their bail application on Wednesday.

Sinaye Mposelwa and his two co-accused, who cannot be named due to a court order, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court.

Prosecutor Nicki Konisi said the investigating officer needed a two-month postponement to complete his investigation.

Mposelwa was arrested with the help of Hout Bay neighbourhood watch members after he was seen walking on Chapman's Peak Drive with blood on his face on July 27.

Ivanov's body was found at the East Fort heritage site shortly afterwards. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Sitting in the dock on Wednesday, the accused seemed more occupied with chatting to loved ones and friends than with the court proceedings. One of the two unnamed accused has also been charged in connection with an armed robbery which took place in November 2018.

Konisi requested the postponement for several reasons, including the outcome of a DNA analysis of the blood found on two of the suspects, the postmortem report, an identity parade, witness testimonies, and crime scene photographs.

The suspects will appear again on October 25 via video link from Pollsmoor prison in Tokai.

MORE

Table Mountain gets its own squad of rangers to protect tourists

Sixty security staff have been appointed to guard tourists in Table Mountain National Park, two weeks after a Russian tourist's murder.
News
1 week ago

Hout Bay goes hi-tech on crime

It could easily have gone unnoticed — a woman’s scream somewhere above Sandy Bay.
News
2 weeks ago

'They cut him to pieces, and for what? A backpack?'

The wife of slain Russian hiker Ivan Ivanov, who was killed on Saturday on a Chapman’s Peak hiking trail, said he was a “good dad and the most ...
News
3 weeks ago

Man arrested after fatal stabbing of Cape Town hiker was 'out on parole'

A man arrested after the fatal stabbing and robbery of a tourist on Chapman's Peak Drive in Cape Town appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of dancing school children is supreme on social media South Africa
  2. Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’ South Africa
  3. Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house South Africa
  4. ‘I did not ask about age,’ says ‘husband’ who allegedly paid R14,000 for ... South Africa
  5. Organ harvesting ring mooted as two SA teachers go missing in Vietnam South Africa

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X