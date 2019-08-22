Africa on brink of being free of polio

Africa has passed a milestone threshold — three years with no case of wild poliovirus detected.

This three-year landmark sets in motion a comprehensive evaluation process by the Africa Regional Certification Commission to determine if the entire World Health Organisation (WHO) African Region of 47 countries indeed can be declared to have eradicated wild poliovirus.

Certification that the WHO African Region is free of wild polio is expected in early 2020.

“We are confident that soon we will be trumpeting the certification that countries have, once and for all, kicked polio out of Africa,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

If the evaluation process proves the wild virus is gone, Africa will join four of the WHO regions — the Americas, the Western Pacific, Europe and Southeast Asia — in holding this distinction. It will leave only the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region still working to stop the virus.

Dr Moeti praised the continent’s resilience and strong commitment to stopping the virus and overcoming tough challenges.