Man critically injured in fall down lift shaft at Bloemfontein mall

A man was critically injured after falling down a lift shaft at a shopping mall in the Bloemfontein CBD on Thursday.

The man, in his 60s, fell about 2m.

"Medics climbed into the shaft and assessed the patient, finding that he had sustained serious injuries to his head and leg, leaving him in a critical condition," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, provincial fire services assisted paramedics in lifting the patient from the elevator shaft."

He was taken to Mediclinic Bloemfontein for further treatment.

Events leading up to the fall were not immediately clear.