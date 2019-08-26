South Africa

Mzansi miffed as Ramaphosa labelled 'unidentified leader' at G7

26 August 2019 - 13:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa was labelled an 'unidentified leader' by the journalist.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was labelled an 'unidentified leader' by the journalist.
Image: Masi Losi

An American reporter has caused a stir on social media after failing to identify President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is currently in Biarritz, France, to attend the G7 and African Partnership Summit.

The G7 is a gathering of the seven largest International Monetary Fund (IMF) described advanced economies in the world, including Germany, Canada, the US, France, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Darlene Superville, a White House correspondent for the Associated Press, tweeted “world leader bear hug before the group photo”.

In the post, she tagged French president Emmanuel Macron, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, and labelled Ramaphosa as “unidentified leader”.

Needless to say, South Africans were not happy about their president being the unidentified leader.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

Talk of state risk-taking just part of Cyril's dream factory

I was driving when President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions in Parliament on Thursday, up to his neck in political treacle.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Cyril had to fight dirty with CR17, but now he must clean up ANC elections

The truth is that the ANC’s political machinery has since 1990 run on the oil of private business and wealthy individuals, and Cyril Ramaphosa could ...
Ideas
11 hours ago

Cyril's 'allies' smell blood and are positioning themselves in case a third president falls

'How do you envisage a post-Cyril scenario?" a senior ANC member asked me recently.I asked if he meant in five years. "No," he said. "Sooner."
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  2. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  3. Business tycoon Thandi Ndlovu dies after car accident South Africa
  4. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  5. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's mystery tender News

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X