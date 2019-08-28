South Africa

Gavin Watson's cellphone 'still missing' after fatal airport car crash

28 August 2019 - 12:56 By Graeme Hosken
The cellphone of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, who was killed in a car crash on Monday morning, is still missing.

A police source who is stationed at the airport said Watson's cellphone could not be located during a search of the accident scene. His wallet was found at the scene with R70 cash and his driving licence and ID.

"Company directors have been asked for information on it, whether it was at the Bosasa offices or if it may be at another location. So far no information has been given on it.

"It was also not with his family," said the source.

Watson, 73, died when the Toyota Corolla he was driving, which belonged to African Global Operations [formerly Bosasa], crashed into a bridge pillar within the precinct of OR Tambo International Airport around 5am on Monday.

Bosasa spokesperson Papa Leshabane, asked whether police had approached company staff for help in locating Watson's cellphone, said: "My man I am not having this conversation with you. I am not commenting on it or on what has been asked."

Watson was the CEO of African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, which has made headlines following reports of corrupt government tenders worth millions of rands.

