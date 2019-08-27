South Africa

Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator

But it is like looking for a needle in a haystack

27 August 2019 - 14:08 By Graeme Hosken
The wreckage of the Toyota Corolla Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was driving when he crashed into a concrete pillar within the precinct of OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
Image: Supplied

An accident scene investigator is looking at at least nine possibilities for what caused the crash which killed Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

"In 98% of accident investigations the evidence speaks for itself. In the remaining 2%, it does not. Depending on how quickly evidence is gathered and preserved, which is crucial for identifying causes of accidents, I believe that this case could fall within the 2%," said accident investigator Konrad Lotter.

Lotter has been hired by Watson's family to investigate the cause of Monday's crash which occurred when the Toyota Corolla Watson was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar outside Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, killing him.

Lotter, who testified as an expert witness in Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide trial, said he was looking at nine possibilities for what caused the accident.

