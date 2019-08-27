Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator

An accident scene investigator is looking at at least nine possibilities for what caused the crash which killed Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

"In 98% of accident investigations the evidence speaks for itself. In the remaining 2%, it does not. Depending on how quickly evidence is gathered and preserved, which is crucial for identifying causes of accidents, I believe that this case could fall within the 2%," said accident investigator Konrad Lotter.

Lotter has been hired by Watson's family to investigate the cause of Monday's crash which occurred when the Toyota Corolla Watson was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar outside Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, killing him.

Lotter, who testified as an expert witness in Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide trial, said he was looking at nine possibilities for what caused the accident.