Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator
But it is like looking for a needle in a haystack
An accident scene investigator is looking at at least nine possibilities for what caused the crash which killed Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
"In 98% of accident investigations the evidence speaks for itself. In the remaining 2%, it does not. Depending on how quickly evidence is gathered and preserved, which is crucial for identifying causes of accidents, I believe that this case could fall within the 2%," said accident investigator Konrad Lotter.
Lotter has been hired by Watson's family to investigate the cause of Monday's crash which occurred when the Toyota Corolla Watson was driving ploughed into a bridge pillar outside Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, killing him.
Lotter, who testified as an expert witness in Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide trial, said he was looking at nine possibilities for what caused the accident.
"These could increase, or, as evidence is gathered, decrease. The moment you only look at one cause, that is when you lose the chance of solving an accident," he said.
He declined to elaborate on the potential causes, saying the investigation was in its infancy.
"Nothing can be ruled out at the moment."
Lotter said the investigation would include tracing, step-by-step, the final route the car travelled up until the moment of the crash.
"It's going to be like putting a puzzle together, something that has to be done piece by piece."