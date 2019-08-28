South Africa

Police search for body after dog digs up human hand in KZN

28 August 2019 - 13:11 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Private security company Blue Security was dispatched to Phoenix in Durban where a stray dog had picked up what appeared to be a human hand in some bushes.
Police are searching for a body in Phoenix, north of Durban, after a human hand was found in a stray dog's mouth on Wednesday.

Private security company Blue Security said an armed response officer was dispatched to the scene after a resident notified them about the dog's grisly find in some bushes in the residential area.

"A resident in the area spotted the stray dog with what appeared to be a human hand in its mouth and alerted us to the scene. Our officer immediately responded and the SAPS 10111 call centre was notified of the incident," said Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios.

Phoenix police detectives then took over the scene.

"Police are now searching the area for a body. Community members who may have any information surrounding the incident have been asked to come forward to help the police in solving the case," Mathios said.

