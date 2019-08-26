South Africa

Man in court after neighbour's body found chopped up in refuse bags

26 August 2019 - 12:44 By ARON HYMAN
Lynette Volschenk's dismembered body was found in black refuse bags at an apartment building in Cape Town.
Image: Facebook/Lynette Volschenk

A 24-year-old man appeared in court on Monday in connection with the brutal murder of his neighbour, whose dismembered body was found in black refuse bags at an apartment building in Bellville, Cape Town.

Lynette Volschenk, 32, was found dead on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said her body was found after concerned colleagues investigated.

“Police attended to the complaint at the address and upon preliminary investigation, found black bags containing the body of the deceased cut in pieces,” Rwexana said earlier.

Kyle Ruiters was arrested on Thursday, a day after Volschenk died, at the block of flats.

He appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court, which was filled with media and members of SA Women Fight Back, a lobby group started two weeks ago.

Women from the organisation were hoping to put pressure on the court not to grant bail to Ruiters.

A small man with a slender frame, Ruiters wore a pair of jeans and a hoodie as he stood in the dock listening to court proceedings.

The case was postponed for further investigation until September 2.

An activist from SA Women Fight Back brought a petition to court. Outside, members carrying placards demanded Ruiters be denied bail and chanted that they were “the voices for those who have been silenced”.

Ruiters will remain in custody at the Bellville police station until his next appearance.

