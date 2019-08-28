South Africa

Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth

28 August 2019 - 06:00 By Graeme Hosken and Iavan Pijoos
The car driven by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson is transported from the accident scene where Watson reportedly died near the O.R. Tambo International Airport on August 26 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

An interview conducted at the scene of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s fatal accident and CCTV footage from e-toll gantries will be crucial to establishing the final moments before the crash.

Times Select understands that the SA National Roads Agency is expected to be subpoenaed for the footage of the car before the accident, while an eyewitness says Watson was driving at a high speed when the Toyota Corolla ploughed into a bridge pillar.

Accident investigator Konrad Lotter, who has been hired by Watson’s family to help figure out how the crash occurred, said he was pursuing several possibilities.

