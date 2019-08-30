South Africa

eThekwini municipality to probe how mall robbers obtained official overalls

30 August 2019 - 16:17 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Robbers dressed in Durban Solid Waste uniforms leave the Pavilion in Westville after raiding a jewellery store there on Thursday.
Robbers dressed in Durban Solid Waste uniforms leave the Pavilion in Westville after raiding a jewellery store there on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

The eThekwini municipality will investigate how a gang of robbers got their hands on Durban Solid Waste overalls, which formed part of their disguise during a jewellery store robbery on Thursday.

The men raided the store at the Pavilion shopping centre in Westville before making off with a trolley laden with loot.

Images captured from CCTV footage and circulated on social media show several masked, armed men leaving the mall dressed in the orange overalls worn by workers employed by Durban Solid Waste.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE that the city condemned "with the contempt it deserves" the use of a uniform bearing the logo of one its units during a robbery.

"We are going to conduct an internal investigation to ascertain whether there was any negligence on the part of some of our employees," said Mayisela.

