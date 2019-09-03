eThekwini municipality to rehabilitate contaminated Umhlanga River

The eThekwini municipality will rehabilitate the Umhlanga River after it was contaminated by raw sewage from a pipe that burst last week.

The spill resulted in complaints from residents about a strong odour emanating from the sewage, and scores of dead fish.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the burst section of the pipe ran along the river which leads to the Umhlanga lagoon reserve area.

"We are dealing with this, using tankers to contain the overflow [and stop it] from flowing directly into the river."

Mayisela said the repairs were expected to be completed by next week "since the suitable required pipe will be manufactured and sourced from Cape Town".

"We intend to rehabilitate the river once the repairs are completed," he said.

Divinia Perumal, spokesperson for the Umhlanga Rocks Urban Improvement Precinct, said there were numerous complaints about the odour around the lagoon.

"Photos were taken that show the amount of raw sewage flowing into the river approximately 100m from the pump station, therefore causing the putrid odour and death of fish in the area," she said.