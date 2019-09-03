Sue your abuser for damages: lawyer offers to represent women for free

As the country reels in the wake of yet another horrific act of violence on women, a lawyer is gearing up to give abused women an alternative legal strategy.

Tracey Lomax-Hixton, an attorney, is proposing civil litigation for survivors to make abusers pay with their wallets.

"For so many women, the court process doesn't give them the sense of closure that they so desperately seek," she said. "They end up being witnesses in a case where rights are centred on the accused."

Prompted by the case of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was allegedly murdered by a post office worker, Lomax-Hixton called on other lawyers to join her in representing women for free, to help them claim damages from their abusers.

"I hereby offer my services, pro bono, to women and children who have been raped or assaulted. Forget the criminal courts ... let's hit them where it hurts. I challenge all lawyers to do the same. Flood the courts with damages claims."

In a civil matter, a complainant must prove the case according to a balance of probabilities, rather than the stricter onus on the state to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the crime occurred. Civil claims also open the possibility of restorative justice.