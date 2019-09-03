'We are here to obtain marks, not criminal records' - Exams suspended at TVET campuses

Exams at eight Eastcape Midlands TVET College (EMC) campuses were suspended as protests by students continued on Monday.

Students say they are unhappy with a policy that required an 80% class attendance rate for them to qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances. The protest entered its second week on Monday.

Student leaders told GroundUp that they decided to protest when management at the college failed to attend a meeting to discuss their issues. But the college refuted the allegation, stating that it was in fact the student leaders who were not co-operating.

College spokesperson Elmari Van de Merwe said that the policy was a direct instruction from the department of higher education and training.

“A meeting between the Student Representative Council and management was scheduled for today, Monday, September 2, at 8.30am but was dishonoured by the students. Management is trying to reschedule the meeting to engage on matters and to come up with amicable solutions,” she said.