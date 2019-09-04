Social media responds to Jacob Zuma's presence at Gavin Watson's funeral
Former President Jacob Zuma was among the attendees of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's funeral on Tuesday.
Zuma addressed mourners during the memorial service in which he said the Watson family will go down in history as freedom fighters who were hated by the "enemy" for their association with the ANC.
"Before we got our freedom in 1994, this family was targeted. The Watson family have been important in setting up the country as a thriving democracy and were hated by the enemy. When we got our freedom in 1994 I thought this chapter had passed."
Watson died last Monday near the OR Tambo airport after his car crashed into the pillar of a bridge.
His death came as he and Bosasa were embroiled in corruption and fraud allegations, which were levelled against him by his former employee and chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.
On social media many were of the view that Zuma's endorsement of Watson was proof that the two are both corrupt, with one user saying "the fact that Zuma makes an appearance at Gavin Watson's funeral pretty much sums up #state capture".
Here's what tweeps had to say:
So basically #JacobZuma is suggesting that #GavinWatson may have been killed by ANC operatives on behalf of their foreign intelligence masters because he was seen globally as a stumbling block to foreign interests in South Africa.— Nwabisa Makunga (@nwabisa_mak) September 3, 2019
Ok.
The fact that Zuma makes an appearance at Gavin Watson's funeral pretty much sums up #StateCapture— Jason Holland (@JasonHol84) September 3, 2019
#Zuma singing #GavinWatson 's praises at his funeral. What other evidence do you need? @StateCaptureCom— MT (@MTimmal) September 3, 2019
#GavinWatson #Zuma Corrupt people stand together....stop underestimating the South African public's intelligence please!— Reg (@Reg0056) September 3, 2019
you must know if #jacobzuma calls you a good friend that is not an endorsement you want , unless of course you in the same business as him ......— Mike (@mike_superb) September 3, 2019
#GavinWatsonfuneral Zuma making a speech at Watsons funeral.... THAT sums up the corrupt bastard he was....— Why Not Now (@Greenoaks4962) September 3, 2019
I hope Zondo summons Zuma to explain what he means that he didn’t tell the State Capture Commission everything he knew after he said at Watson’s funeral he could have gone deeper but decided not to.— Max Gebhardt (@maxgeb) September 3, 2019