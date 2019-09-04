Social media responds to Jacob Zuma's presence at Gavin Watson's funeral

Former President Jacob Zuma was among the attendees of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's funeral on Tuesday.

Zuma addressed mourners during the memorial service in which he said the Watson family will go down in history as freedom fighters who were hated by the "enemy" for their association with the ANC.

"Before we got our freedom in 1994, this family was targeted. The Watson family have been important in setting up the country as a thriving democracy and were hated by the enemy. When we got our freedom in 1994 I thought this chapter had passed."

Watson died last Monday near the OR Tambo airport after his car crashed into the pillar of a bridge.

His death came as he and Bosasa were embroiled in corruption and fraud allegations, which were levelled against him by his former employee and chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

On social media many were of the view that Zuma's endorsement of Watson was proof that the two are both corrupt, with one user saying "the fact that Zuma makes an appearance at Gavin Watson's funeral pretty much sums up #state capture".

Here's what tweeps had to say: