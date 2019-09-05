South Africa

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of mentally challenged niece

05 September 2019 - 12:31 By ERNEST MABUZA
The rape conviction came from the perseverance put into the case by investigating officer Detective Constable Anny Peter of the Mangaung family violence unit, after the matter was almost struck off the roll.
The rape conviction came from the perseverance put into the case by investigating officer Detective Constable Anny Peter of the Mangaung family violence unit, after the matter was almost struck off the roll.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A 44-year-old man who raped his mentally challenged teenage niece earlier this year has been handed a life sentence by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

The rape took place in Bloemspruit on January 2 after the man asked the 17-year-old girl to accompany him to his house. When they got there he raped her.

Police said neighbours came to the girl's assistance and alerted the police. The uncle was arrested and has been in custody since his arrest.

“His sentence has been welcomed by community members who have been supporting the victim throughout the trial and gave witness statements,” police spokesperson Sgt Ikobeng Hlubi said.

Hlubi said the conviction came as a result of the effort and perseverance put into the case by investigating officer Detective Constable Anny Peter of the Mangaung family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, after the case was almost struck off the roll due to the child’s inability to process her ordeal. 

MORE

University of Free State investigating campus rape claim

The University of the Free State is investigating reports circulating about the alleged rape of a student on campus.
News
2 days ago

Rape victim's name-and-shame campaign could backfire on them

A social media law expert has warned against "digital vigilantism" in the wake of various social media posts and pages naming and shaming alleged ...
News
19 hours ago

76% of SA police stations without rape kits but shortage will be fixed: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has assured parliament that all police stations across the country will have sufficient rape kits by the end of next month.
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  2. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy-Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  3. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  4. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
Ndlovu Youth Choir makes America's Got Talent final
X