Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of mentally challenged niece

A 44-year-old man who raped his mentally challenged teenage niece earlier this year has been handed a life sentence by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

The rape took place in Bloemspruit on January 2 after the man asked the 17-year-old girl to accompany him to his house. When they got there he raped her.

Police said neighbours came to the girl's assistance and alerted the police. The uncle was arrested and has been in custody since his arrest.

“His sentence has been welcomed by community members who have been supporting the victim throughout the trial and gave witness statements,” police spokesperson Sgt Ikobeng Hlubi said.

Hlubi said the conviction came as a result of the effort and perseverance put into the case by investigating officer Detective Constable Anny Peter of the Mangaung family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, after the case was almost struck off the roll due to the child’s inability to process her ordeal.