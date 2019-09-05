WATCH | Emotional grandfather relives Amy'Leigh's harrowing kidnapping

Amy'Leigh de Jager's grandfather, Martin Brouwer, has opened up about how the kidnapping of the six-year-old affected their family and the horrific emotions experienced during that time.

Amy'Leigh was kidnapped in front of her school on Monday by four men and bundled into a white Toyota Fortuner.

Her mother sat up all night at the police station waiting for her safe return. She refused any medical attention until her daughter was found. Amy'Leigh was dropped off in the middle of a road around 2am on Tuesday, almost 24 hours after she was kidnapped. The kidnappers left her in the dark with R4 to buy water.

"She would not drink or eat what they gave her," said Brouwer.

Two strangers heard her crying and walked with her to the Vanderbijlpark police station.

Her grandfather describes the relief and joy the family felt when they saw Amy'Leigh for the first time after the kidnapping.