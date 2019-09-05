South Africa

WATCH | Emotional grandfather relives Amy'Leigh's harrowing kidnapping

05 September 2019 - 16:34 By Zama Luthuli

Amy'Leigh de Jager's grandfather, Martin Brouwer, has opened up about how the kidnapping of the six-year-old affected their family and the horrific emotions experienced during that time. 

Amy'Leigh was kidnapped in front of her school on Monday by four men and bundled into a white Toyota Fortuner. 

Her mother sat up all night at the police station waiting for her safe return. She refused any medical attention until her daughter was found. Amy'Leigh was dropped off in the middle of a road around 2am on Tuesday, almost 24 hours after she was kidnapped. The kidnappers left her in the dark with R4 to buy water.

"She would not drink or eat what they gave her," said Brouwer.

Two strangers heard her crying and walked with her to the Vanderbijlpark police station.

Her grandfather describes the relief and joy the family felt when they saw Amy'Leigh for the first time after the kidnapping.

MORE

Amy'Leigh's kidnappers dropped ransom demand to R6,000 - from R2m

Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnappers were prepared to settle for R1,000 to cover transport costs and R5,000 in cash, as the net closed in on them.
News
5 hours ago

'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping

The community of Vanderbijlpark is shocked at the news that a teacher is among the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of ...
News
3 hours ago

Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping

One of three people arrested for the abduction of Vanderbijlpark schoolgirl Amy'Leigh de Jager is a teacher at Laerskool Kollegepark.
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy-Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  4. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X