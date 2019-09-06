Shots fired at home of ex-bouncer boss Andre Naude in Cape Town

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: "An attempted murder case was registered after a shooting incident this morning at a premises in ... Loevenstein, Bellville. No injuries were reported during this incident."

Naude, who was not at home at the time of the shooting, told TimesLIVE shortly after a previous shooting incident in July that he was being targeted by rivals.

He said they knew he was unarmed after police confiscated his firearms when he was arrested on extortion charges earlier this year.

"The police took my ... gun. The gun wasn't even mentioned in the case and I have to make an application at the high court to get it back," he said after was targeted when leaving a restaurant with his son in July.

"So, of course, the gangsters also know I don't have a gun. So that's why this happened, because they know I don't have a gun with me."