South Africa

KZN police recover millions of rand worth of stolen chemicals

07 September 2019 - 11:03 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Chemicals allegedly stolen off a cargo ship at the Durban harbour have been recovered by police
Image: Patrik Stollarz/Getty Images

Five people have been arrested in connection with a consignment of chemicals, worth millions of rand, that was allegedly stolen from a cargo vessel at the Durban harbour.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a team from the Hilton flying squad together with detectives managed to recover part of the stolen chemical consignment and arrest the suspected thieves on Thursday.

"Last month, the owner of the goods stated that these items were stolen directly from a cargo vessel in the Durban harbour.

"The goods were not taken to his factory, instead they were taken to a secret warehouse in Cato Ridge were the packaging was changed and was being sold for farming and industrial use.

"A case of theft was opened at the Maydon Wharf police station for investigation."

Mbele said the five suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

