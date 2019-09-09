Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case

Uyinene Mrwetyana was laid to rest on Saturday in Beacon Bay, East London, after her brutal murder shook South Africa during weeks of unprecedented femicide.

The 19-year-old UCT student was raped and killed, allegedly by a 42-year-old employee at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town.

Here are five shocking revelations about Mrwetyana's case:

Known criminal record

The criminal record of the man who confessed to raping and killing Mrwetyana was known to post office officials, a preliminary investigation found.

Sunday Times reported that post office bosses knew for more than a year that the man was a convicted criminal, but ignored an intelligence report that may have prevented Mrwetyana's death if they had acted on it.

He had a conviction relating to a 1998 car hijacking with an eight-year sentence, of which five years were served with three years suspended.