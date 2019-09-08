Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him
Security flagged 300 suspect workers, but nothing was done
08 September 2019 - 00:07
Post Office bosses knew for more than a year that Uyinene Mrwetyana's self-confessed killer was a convicted criminal, but ignored an intelligence report that may have prevented her death if they had acted on it.
The Sunday Times can reveal that the 42-year-old man, who is not being named by order of the court, was among 300 employees who failed a vetting process last year. Crimes involving the 300 were theft, sexual harassment, domestic violence and assault...
